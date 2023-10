Tinubu felicitates with General Alani Akinrinade as he turns 84 

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated a former Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Staff, General Ipoola Alani Akinrinade (rtd), on the occasion of his 84th birthday anniversary on October 3, 2023.

The President offers his heartfelt tribute to the highly esteemed elder statesman for his remarkable and enduring contributions to the advancement of Nigeria, both during his military service and as a civic leader following his retirement from active duty.

Recalling General Akinrinade’s excellent service to the nation during his time serving as an Honourable Minister in the Federal Ministries of Agriculture, Water Resources, Industries, and Transport, the President emphasizes that the General’s relentless dedication to the public good is a most worthy example for future generations of Nigerians to emulate.

“His selfless service to our country has greatly contributed to national development,” the President affirmed.

Beyond his official contributions, the President fondly remembers General Akinrinade’s substantial participation in the affairs of NADECO during the tenure of former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, and applauds the elder statesman’s bold and courageous efforts during those turbulent times in the nation’s history.

President Tinubu expressed the fervent hope that Pa Akinrinade’s stellar qualities of integrity, self-discipline and excellence as both a public officer and as a gentleman will continue to inspire servicemen and all citizens alike.

The President prayed that God Almighty will grant the revered statesman sustained health and fulfillment in the years ahead.