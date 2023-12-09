Tinubu felicitates TY Danjuma at 86

President Bola Tinubu has sent felicitations to General TY Danjuma (Rtd), on his 86th birthday.

Tinubu’s message was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Saturday.

He celebrated the elder statesman, who he said has remained an unassuming, but defining feature of Nigeria’s political landscape.

The President extolled General Danjuma for his many philanthropic ventures, recalling his commitment and dedication to supporting victims of terrorism through his reputable foundation and other vital initiatives.

Also Read:

“As the elder statesman turns 86, President Tinubu wished him longevity, happiness, and strength in the service to the nation” the statement said.