Tinubu felicitates Senator Baju on 70th birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated his longtime associate, Senator Segun Bamigbetan Baju, on his 70th birthday.

Senator Baju served in the Senate during the Third Republic and was the President’s colleague in the Red Chamber.

He was also former Ambassador of Nigeria to the Republic of Cuba with concurrent accreditation to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, Republic of Honduras, and Republic of Nicaragua.

President Tinubu extolled the sacrifices and commitment of Senator Baju to the advancement of Nigeria, commending him for serving the nation at a time of great uncertainty when the demands of nationhood set apart true patriots.

The President joined family, friends, and well-wishers to celebrate the elder statesman on this milestone and wished him good health and many more eventful years.

