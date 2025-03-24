Tinubu felicitates Hon Emeka Ihedioha on 60th birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and former Governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, on his 60th birthday.

The President commended Ihedioha for his remarkable contributions to Nigeria’s democracy and development, having served as a worthy representative of his community, constituency, state and nation.

Ihedioha, a journalist, has over thirty years of experience in politics, legislative, and executive governance.

President Tinubu extolled the former deputy speaker for his commitment to creating a better future for Nigerians throughout his political journey.

The President believes that Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha’s staying power lies in his enduring ability to connect and work effectively with Nigerians from all walks of life, which defined his tenure as a lawmaker, deputy speaker, and governor of Imo State.

President Tinubu expresses confidence that Rt. Hon. Ihedioha still has much to offer in public service and nation-building in the years ahead.

He wishes the sexagenarian good health, strength, and renewed vigour as he celebrates this milestone, praying that his future endeavours continue to bring progress and prosperity to the nation.

