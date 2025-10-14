Tinubu felicitates EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede on his birthday anniversary

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Olanipekun Olukoyede, on his birthday anniversary, October 14.

President Tinubu said Olukoyede has demonstrated professionalism and courage in the discharge of his duties, reinforcing the EFCC’s mission to rid the nation of economic and financial crimes.

The President also acknowledged the EFCC Chairman’s commitment to the fight against corruption, transparency in governance, and institutional reforms within Nigeria’s anti-graft framework.

He specifically commended Olukoyede for setting up the special task force on currency offences, which is dedicated to fighting naira abuse and the dollarisation of the economy. He also commended him for the strategic framework introduced in the fight against cybercrimes and sabotage against the nation’s economy.

President Tinubu prayed that almighty God will guard and guide the EFCC chairman and bless his determination to free Nigeria from the economic ills that have tied us down for ages.