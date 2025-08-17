Tinubu felicitates Babangida at 84, applauds his legacy in nation-building ‎

‎President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt congratulations to former military President, retired General Ibrahim Babangida, on his 84th birthday.

‎

‎The congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday in Abuja.

‎

‎Tinubu extended warm wishes to Babangida’s family, friends, and associates, praising his contributions to Nigeria’s socio-economic and political development.

‎

‎He highlighted Babangida’s eight-year rule as a period of significant national transformation and institutional reform.

‎

‎The President lauded Babangida’s distinguished military career, including ‎serving as an instructor at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Commander of the 4 Reconnaissance Regiment, Commander of the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps, Director of Army Staff Duties and Plans, and Chief of Army Staff

‎

‎Tinubu said Babangida’s administration would be remembered for bold reforms and massive investment in national infrastructure.

He cited landmark achievements like the construction of the Third Mainland Bridge and the liberalisation of Nigeria’s economy.

‎

‎Tinubu also praised the creation of critical security institutions during Babangida’s regime, including the SSS, NIA, DIA, and FRSC.

‎

‎He further acknowledged Babangida’s role in state creation and the strategic relocation of the federal capital to Abuja.

‎

‎The President thanked Babangida for his sacrifice and service and prayed for his continued health, strength, and long life.

