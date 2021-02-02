A former Governor of Lagos State, Chief Bola Tinubu, has described the late Chief Tony Momoh, a former Information Minister, as “a statesman, patriot and exemplary journalist’’.

Tinubu, in a condolence message by his Media Aide, Tunde Rahman, on Tuesday in Lagos, said: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Chief Tony Momoh.

“I recall reading his interview in one of the national newspapers a few days ago where he restated his love for this country and his belief in its future.

“He was a statesman and patriot, resolutely committed to the unity and progressive development of this country.”

Tinubu, also National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said Momoh earned domestic and global recognition as Editor of the old Daily Times in those challenging days for journalists.

He said that the late Momoh was not just a journalist, but also a notable politician.

“He was one of the true founders of the APC. A close associate of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Chief Momoh, as Chairman of the CPC, worked day and night to bring about the historic merger with the ACN and other parties that led to the APC.

“His death is a great loss at this time his wise counsel is needed in the country,” Tinubu said.

He extended his condolences to Momoh’s family, praying that God would give them the strength to overcome the loss.

Tinubu also commiserated with the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria, Nigerian Guild of Editors and the Media industry.

“I also mourn with the government and people of Edo State and the entire country.

“May the soul of Chief Momoh rest in perfect peace in the bosom of the Lord,” he said.