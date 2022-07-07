Tinubu expresses sadness over OPEC Chief Barkindo’s passing

The 2023 presidential candidate and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has expressed sadness over the death of Dr. Mohammed Barkindo, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Tinubu detailed his feeling on the late Barkindo in a press statement issued on Thursday from his Media Office.

The former Lagos State Governor noted that the sudden death of the global oil chief at a time the country was preparing to celebrate his monumental achievements in OPEC ahead of the end of his second tenure in July is heartbreaking.

He said: “Nigeria just lost an illustrious son and an outstanding professional in the global oil industry.

“Dr. Mohammed Barkindo represented our country well in the last six years as Secretary-General of OPEC. His term in OPEC brought stability to the global oil industry. He was a positive influence in mobilising consensus in dealing with global energy crisis.

“His death at the height of his glory is heartbreaking and a great loss to our country, the international community, his family and friends.

“My heartfelt condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari who nominated him to represent our country in OPEC, his immediate family, the government and people of Adamawa State especially Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

“I pray to Almighty Allah to comfort the Barkindo family and all the people he left behind. May Munificent Allah grant Dr. Barkindo Aljanna Firdaus. Amin.”