Tinubu expresses sadness over Bashir Mangal’s death

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has expressed sadness over the passing of the Chief Executive Officer of Max Air, Alhaji Bashir Mangal.

While commiserating with the Mangal family, particularly the wife, children and businessman Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, the elder brother of the deceased, the APC candidate wished the late Bashir Mangal eternal rest.

Alhaji Mangal died in the early hours of Friday and his remains have been buried.

In a condolence message by his Media Office issued by Tunde Rahman, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “I’m deeply saddened by the death on Friday of the Vice Chairman/CEO of Max Air, Alhaji Bashir Barau Mangal.

“An aviation expert and businessman of high standing, late Alhaji Manga made some important contributions within the aviation sector for which he will long be remembered.

“I commiserate with the Mangal family, particularly his wife and children and of course with his elder brother, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal.

“I also extend my condolences to the government and people of Katsina State over this irreparable loss.

“May the soul of the late Bashir Mangal rest in Aljanna Firdaus. Amin.”