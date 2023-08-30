Tinubu exchanges views on phone with Canadian PM Trudeau

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday held a substantive and extended phone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in which issues concerning a deepening collaboration across sectors were discussed.

The Heads of State mutually agreed that the promotion and protection of constitutional democratic governance on the African continent must be a top priority between their two countries and globally.

The two leaders discussed deepening investments in Nigeria in the sub-sector of Agro-processing and the need for greater support of older democracies in undergirding younger democracies in Africa in the fight against terrorism and poverty.

Also Read:

The Nigerian leader encouraged the Canadian leader to facilitate enhanced military cooperation while acknowledging the key contributions that Nigerians continue to make toward Canada’s economic development and public sector leadership.

Tinubu also shared views with his Canadian counterpart with respect to the crisis in Niger Republic and the unfolding situation in Gabon.