Tinubu eulogises late Prof Olutoye, first female professor of Yoruba Studies

828 828

President Bola Tinubu has eulogised the first female Professor of Yoruba Studies in the world, Prof. Omotayo Olutoye, for her important contributions to the Yoruba language, culture and tradition, saying her works and seminar interventions helped in deepening the knowledge and understanding of Yoruba language.

Prof. Olutoye died recently at 87. She was the wife of Major General Olufemi Olutoye (rtd), the Alani of Idoani, in Ondo State and mother of renowned Surgeon and Paediatrician, Prof. Olurotimi Olutoye. She was also the Yeyeluwa of Idoani in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

READ ALSO:

FCCPC vows to prosecute PoS operators over collaborative service price fixing

SDGs: African leaders seek investments in green energy, water infrastructure

Police arrest Boko Haram member, other suspects in plot to attack Atiku, others in Yola

England forward dies at 69

President Tinubu expressed his sympathy and condolences to the husband of the deceased, Major General Olufemi Olutoye (rtd), the Olutoye family and Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The President said: “Prof. Omotayo Olutoye who died recently at 87 made useful contributions to Nigeria and Yoruba race, and particularly to Yoruba language, culture and tradition.

“As the first female Professor of Yoruba Studies in the world, her works and interventions helped a great deal in spreading and deepening the knowledge and understanding of the Yoruba Language. Her works have kept the Yoruba language alive and flourishing. Prof. Omotayo Olutoye has etched her name in our memory and this will remain indelible.

“Importantly, a staunch member of the Anglican Communion, Prof. Olutoye also made invaluable contributions to Nigeria by gifting us the renowned Surgeon and Paediatrician, Prof. Olurotimi Olutoye.

“I offer my sympathy and condolences to her husband and patriarch of the family, Major General Olufemi Olutoye (rtd), the Alani of Idoani, the entire Olutoye family and Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for the loss of the illustrious woman. May Nigeria be blessed with many of the ilk of Prof. Olutoye. May she find comfort in the bosom of the Lord.”