Tinubu eulogises Governors Abdullahi Sule, Atiku Bagudu on birthday celebration

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has sent his warm wishes to the Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, and his Nasarawa State counterpart, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, on their respective birthdays.

Tinubu noted that the two governors are his partners and allies in the quest for a better, more secure and prosperous Nigeria.

The APC Presidential candidate said that through their leadership of their respective states, Governors Bagudu and Sule have established their own credentials as true progressives who are focused on making life better and more abundant for the people.

Tinubu in a statement from his Media Office issued by Tunde Rahman also expressed his admiration for the two governors for their consistency and firm belief in a strong, viable and united Nigeria over and above other primordial cleavages.

While the Kebbi State governor turns 61 on Monday, his Nasarawa State counterpart is marking 63 same day.

“On this special and unique day, I celebrate the birthdays of my friends and collaborators in the quest for a better, more secure and prosperous Nigeria, Governors Atiku Bagudu and Abdullahi Sule for becoming a year older. The day is unique on its own because these two excellent leaders in our progressive front are birthday mates.

“While I rejoice with them for the grace to see another year, I must commend them for the good job and purposeful leadership they are providing in their respective states. Kebbi and Nasarawa states have seen massive turnarounds across sectors because Governors Bagudu and Sule make the people the centre of their stewardships.

“As they become a year older today, I extend my best wishes to them and pray that Almighty Allah continue to grant them good health and more wisdom in the service of their people and humanity in general.”





