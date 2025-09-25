Tinubu ends career stagnation in paramilitary services – Minister

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo says that President Bola Tinubu has ended decades of career stagnation in the nation’s paramilitary services with reforms that prioritised merit, welfare and rapid promotions.

The minister said this on Thursday in Abuja at the decoration of newly appointed senior officers of the four paramilitary agencies under the Ministry of Interior.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the four agencies are Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and Federal Fire Service (FFS).

The ranks include Deputy Comptroller Generals, Deputy Controller Generals and Deputy Commandant Generals.

Tunji-Ojo said that the elevation was more than a promotion, but a presidential appointment anchored on merit, competence and transparent processes.

“Your appointment came as a result of presidential approval. It is not just a promotion but an appointment.

“None of you is here on courtesy, whether you deserve it or not. If you are good enough to be DCG, then you are good enough to be CG,” he said.

He explained that the officers’ examinations were independently conducted and marked by the National Army Resource Centre, later ratified by the board.

While stressing that federal character was applied to ensure inclusiveness across all geopolitical zones, he said that seniority and merit remained the sole basis of the appointments.

The minister commended the President for reforms that have restored dignity to the services, saying that stagnation had long deprived competent officers of deserved career progression.

“Many officers retired without attaining positions they merited, not because they lacked competence but because promotions were irregular.

“Today, this administration has promoted over 52,000 officers in just two years,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo recalled that vacancies for DCGs had in the past remained unfilled for 10 to 12 months, but said that the Tinubu administration had broken the jinx by consistently filling such positions.

According to him, more than 80 percent of those decorated as DCGs were promoted to ACGs under the current government.

He further listed welfare interventions, including increased salaries, peculiar allowances, eradication of career stagnation, and approval of life pensions for retired DCGs and CGs.

“This government has shown more support than any other in the history of the country. It believes that to whom much is given, much is expected,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo charged the officers to give their best to the nation, noting that Nigeria deserved their loyalty, innovation, and commitment to excellence.

He further charged the NIS to secure borders, NCoS to transform prisons into correctional centres, FFS to establish itself as first responders in emergencies, and NSCDC to safeguard critical national assets.

“To the Immigration Service, you must secure borders and strengthen border governance.

“To the Correctional Service, transform centres from mere incarceration facilities into hubs of rehabilitation and restoration of hope,” he said.

“Fire service should go beyond fire response by establishing itself as a leading rescue agency, NSCDC needs to protect every inch of Nigeria’s critical assets by its mandate.

“The time to rise to your responsibility is not tomorrow. It began yesterday. Let us be catalysts of change and show that the government did not make a mistake in entrusting us with these mandates,” he said.

The minister also recalled that during the last set of examinations, a female senior officer missed promotion by just 0.25 marks, underscoring the rigour and fairness of the process.

He, however, expressed joy that she was among those celebrated this time while urging the new DCGs to cooperate with their CGs, show discipline, and resist lobbying.

“The higher you go, the more disciplined you need to be. You are now role models. Let your actions speak louder than words. Leave legacies for those coming behind you,” he advised.

Tunji-Ojo assured that the ministry would continue to innovate in line with global best practices, and encouraged the DCGs to contribute fresh ideas.

He said, “We do not have a monopoly of knowledge. We want to listen, collaborate and work with you. Great leaders are those who leave greater legacies.

Citing ongoing reforms, he highlighted the passport revolution and centralised processing in immigration, infrastructure at the Federal Fire Academy.

This, he said included innovations in correctional centres such as the Kuje Abuja facility now operating beyond hospital standards, and the NSCDC’s work in critical asset protection.

He emphasised that the ministry was giving its best and expected the same from officers to build paramilitary services that could compete globally.

“Show loyalty to Nigeria above anything else. Let the love of this country extinguish any flame of disloyalty. Be mentors, be role models, be catalysts of change,” he charged.

The newly appointed and decorated DCGs of the nation’s paramilitary services pledged to serve with dedication, diligence, and uncompromising integrity as they assume their new responsibilities.

Speaking on behalf of the appointees, Dr Ngozi Odikpo, expressed gratitude to God for making the occasion possible and to President Bola Tinubu for entrusting them with the distinguished appointments.

She described the President’s commitment to the safety and security of the nation as a great source of strength, adding that his vision inspired them to serve with unwavering dedication and integrity.

Ngozi also acknowledged the Minister of Interior, for what she described as exemplary leadership and unwavering support in guiding the officers toward their achievements.

She further extended appreciation to the CGs of the respective services for their outstanding mentorship and leadership.

“We pledge to draw upon your wisdom and experience as we strive to uphold the high standards of our offices and meet the expectations entrusted to us with diligence and dedication,” she added.