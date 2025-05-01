Tinubu embarks on two-day visit to Katsina State

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja for Katsina State on Friday for a two-day official visit.

This was made public in a statement on Thursday by the president’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

During the visit, according to the statement, the President will meet with key stakeholders to assess the security situation in the state.

He will commission the Katsina Agricultural Mechanized Centre and a 24KM dual carriageway completed by Governor Dikko Umar Radda.

President Tinubu will also honour an invitation to attend the wedding of the governor’s daughter before returning to Abuja.

