Tinubu embarks on State Visit to St. Lucia, for BRICS summit

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Saturday on a two-nation visit to Saint Lucia and Brazil.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement he issued to newsmen on Friday.

His first stop is Saint Lucia, where he will pay a state visit as part of efforts to deepen Nigeria’s engagement with Caribbean nations and strengthen South-South cooperation.

At the end of the visit to the island State, President Tinubu will fly to Brazil to participate in the 17th Summit of BRICS in Rio de Janeiro,

During the visit to Saint Lucia, President Tinubu will pay courtesy calls on the Governor-General, His Excellency Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles, and Prime Minister Philip Pierre.

A key highlight of the visit will be President Tinubu’s address to the special joint session of the Senate and the House of Assembly of Saint Lucia at the William Jefferson Clinton Ballroom, Sandals Grande, Gros Islet.

The Heads of Government of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, members of the Nigerian community in the country and the Director-General of OECS, Dr Didacus Jules, have been invited to attend the special session.

President Tinubu will hold a high-level working luncheon with the Heads of Government of OECS, after the joint session of the Parliament of Saint Lucia.

Discussions at the luncheon will focus on specific parameters to deepen cooperation between Nigeria and the OECS for shared prosperity through economic partnerships and cultural solidarity.

According to the President’s itinerary, he will visit the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College in Castries to strengthen educational ties and promote academic exchange.

President Tinubu’s visit underscores Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic and economic relations with Caribbean states, especially within the African Union’s Sixth Region framework, which recognises the African diaspora as an essential partner in the continent’s development.

Nigeria and Saint Lucia share ties through membership in international organisations such as the United Nations and the Commonwealth of Nations, and they have a common heritage rooted in African ancestry.

The visit is expected to open new pathways for infrastructure development, educational cooperation, youth empowerment, and diplomatic exchange.

Following his engagements in Saint Lucia, the President will proceed to Brazil to participate in the 2025 BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro from July 6 to 7, 2025.

President Tinubu is attending the summit at the invitation of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil, on the strength of Nigeria’s status as a “partner country”, a membership category short of full status.

The Partner status is higher than that of a guest country, as has been the case in the past.

South Africa, Egypt, and Ethiopia are African members of BRICS.

The 17th BRICS Summit will focus on “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance”. Discussions will prioritise two key areas: Global South Cooperation and BRICS Partnerships for Social, Economic, and Environmental Development.

Senior government officials will accompany President Tinubu on both visits.

