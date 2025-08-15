Tinubu earmarks N86b for school fees, upkeep of vulnerable students – Minister

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu has allocated over N86 billion for the payment of school fees and the upkeep of over 400,000 students across the country.

The Minister disclosed this on Friday during his team’s courtesy visit to Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister and his team are in Ebonyi for a tour of the federal government’s projects and to engage with the people of the state.

According to him, over 400,000 students from all parts of the country, including Ebonyi and states in the Southeast region, benefited from Tinubu’s NELFUND programme.

“What the President seems to say is that he dislikes the situation, where students who have the requisite qualification to be in school, like tertiary institutions, but were not able to, because their parents or guardians are unable to pay for their fees or upkeep.

“Today, that is the tale of the past. If you are admitted into any tertiary institution, you can apply to NELFUND, and you don’t even need to know anybody.

“This is one of such programmes that President Tinubu has designed for all Nigerians to participate in; you don’t have to know anybody to be a beneficiary of the programme.

“I was checking the figures before I came here. Tinubu has allocated approximately N86 billion so far for the payment of school fees and upkeep of over 400,000 Nigerian students whose parents are unable to afford their school fees.

“And that is not the end, because Tinubu has better plans for all and he will ensure that millions of people including those in the South-East are empowered,” Idris said.

The minister also commended Nwifiru for providing office space to the Nigerian Press Council to enhance its operations and deliver on its mandate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister’s entourage includes Special Advisers to the President and all heads of the Federal Government’s media organisations.

Others include the President of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, Dr. Ike Neliaku, the National Presidents of RATTAWU, NUJ, and other stakeholders.

