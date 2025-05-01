Tinubu doesn’t have time to interfere with EFCC’s operations – Olukoyede

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has dismissed claims that President Bola Tinubu is using the agency to witch-hunt members of opposition parties.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Olukoyede described the allegations as attempts to distract the president from his responsibilities.

He said, “I think Nigerians should appreciate the kind of president we have at this time, and I am being serious about it. It is not because I am occupying this position.

“Anyone who would be sincere, particularly those who work with Mr. President, those who are members of the federal executive council, those who are heading agencies, ministries and departments, any time you see Mr. President, the body language is ‘look, what have you done?’ ‘How much have you recovered?’”

He stressed that Tinubu does not interfere in EFCC operations, adding, “The man doesn’t have time for this issue, people are just trying to distract the government, they are just trying to distract the working president. Those who are close to him will tell you he doesn’t want to hear anything apart from the performance.”

Addressing allegations that the EFCC disproportionately targets critics of the administration, Olukoyede said the agency’s records show otherwise.

“If you check the statistics of our work, the area of investigation, prosecution, particularly high-profile cases, you will perhaps find more members of the ruling party, some of the cases we have done. So, we must be judged fairly,” he said.

The EFCC boss emphasised that political affiliation does not exempt anyone from scrutiny.

“You will find prominent members of the ruling party as part of the people we have investigated and filed charges against,” he said.

“So, for us to close our eyes to people who perhaps are not members of the ruling political party will be unfair to us and will be an injustice.”

On internal accountability, Olukoyede revealed that 27 EFCC personnel have been dismissed for misconduct since he took office.

He said maintaining integrity within the agency is essential to its credibility.

