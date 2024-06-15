Tinubu does not interfere in EFCC’s work – Olukoyede

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has shown immense political will in the fight against economic and financial crimes by not interfering in the works of the Commission.

He spoke in Ile-Ife, Osun State on June 12, 2024 during a visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II).

Olukoyede disclosed:”Since I was appointed the Chairman of the EFCC, the President has never called me to stop, impose, dictate or prescribe any directive as regards the affairs or activities of the Commission.

“Rather, the anti-graft agency has so far enjoyed adequate support needed from the Federal Government towards achieving the mandate of the Commission.”

The EFCC’s boss told the Ooni of Ife that given the autonomy the Commission has gotten so far, “I can assure Nigerians that the EFCC will stop at nothing to curb if not eradicate corruption in the country and hold political office holders accountable for their activities regarding the management of the resources that are meant to better the lives of Nigerians”.

He added that President Tinubu has continued to support him immensely in the way and manner needed for the Commission to achieve its mandate despite all unhealthy complaints and criticisms coming from some elites and political office holders in the country.

Olukoyede, while expressing his gratitude to the foremost monarch for the support and royal blessings coming from him so far in the fight against corruption, promised: “The EFCC will fight head-on those entrusted with our common wealth for robust economic growth but using using them for their personal gains.”

The anti-graft czar stated that the EFCC under his leadership has adopted new dynamic measures in looking into the roots of corruption by creating a new department called “Fraud Risk Assessment and Control” saddled with the responsibility of working through the budgetary allocations in all ministries, departments and agencies of Nigerian Government to demand and ensure accountability on how our common wealth is being utilised.

He said: “Few months after I assumed office, I created a new department that will ensure that all public office holders are strictly held accountable for the resources entrusted in their hands by Nigerians which are meant for the effective growth of our economy.

“Let me state this clearly that all what I do in the course of discharging my duties as a public servant is not to witch-hunt anybody and not for any personal reasons but to ensure that the grand strategic plans of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu towards a better Nigeria is achieved.”

In his response, Oba Ogunwusi thanked the anti-graft czar for his unequivocal commitment, deliberate efforts and passion he is deploying towards the fight against corruption.

He particularly applauded the community engagements and collaboration initiatives among relevant stakeholders in combating the menace of corruption adopted by the Chairman to ensure corruption is brought to its knees.

Furthermore, the monarch thanked the President on behalf of the EFCC for non-interference in the activities and duties of the Commission, adding: “This shows that truly, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu stands to achieve a corrupt-free nation and we all must support him by contributing our quotas.”

The royal father assured the Chairman of his continuous support in the fight against corruption as he encouraged the “dogged crime fighter” not to succumb to pressures and threats from those who are benefitting from corruption and putting the image of the country in bad light.