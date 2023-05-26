Tinubu Disqualification Suit: Atiku speaks after PDP loss, declares he’s not bothered

The Presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general elections Atiku Abubakar said his party’s loss at the Supreme Court on suit seeking disqualification of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his Deputy, Senator Kashim Shettima is not a setback to his quest for justice.

Atiku, a former President who apparently was referring to his suit before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) tweeted this Friday, hours after the apex Court dismissed the PDP suit, declaring that the opposition lacked locus standi to file such suit against the defendants in the first place.

He tweeted: “Our legal team is primed to robustly prove that the election of February 25 was fraudulent, did not comply with the constitutional requirements and the electoral guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission,

@inecnigeria, and that the announced winner was not even qualified to contest the poll.

”The battle for democracy and the enthronement of a new order to spur growth and development in Nigeria is one to which I have committed my all and for which I am not ready to walk away at this point when our nation is at crossroads.

“We know that sooner than later, our esteemed Justices will make the pronouncement that will serve as a befitting requiem for mandate bandits. I urge my supporters to exercise patience and conduct themselves peaceably as we diligently conduct our litigation at the Presidential Election Tribunal Court. –AA”