Tinubu directs Akume to lead Committee on Benue crisis

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume to coordinate a committee for the resolution of the crisis in Benue State.

Director, Information and Public Relations in the Office of the SGF, Segun Imohiosen disclosed this in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja.

According to Akume, the Committee will comprise himself, former governors of the state, the Tor Tiv, the Och’Idoma, as well as other key stakeholders to meet with President Tinubu in Abuja to fashion out workable modality to end the killings

The SGF also expressed profound appreciation to President Tinubu for his timely visit to Benue State despite his tight schedules, assuring that he will work with all the key stakeholders to bring lasting peace in the state in line with his directives.

“SGF commended the President’s courageous initiative to witness firsthand the incessant conflicts faced by the state and to reaffirm the government’s dedication to resolve the ongoing conflicts. During his visit, Mr. President engaged with key stakeholders at a town-hall meeting where crucial matters towards nipping the lingering killings in the bud were ironed out in order to restore peace in the state.

“As part of efforts to find lasting solution to the killings in the State, Mr. President has directed the SGF to coordinate the formation of a committee of key stakeholders to fast track the process of restoring enduring peace in the affected parts of the State in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda. The Committee will comprise former Governors of the State, the Tor Tiv, Och’Idoma, the SGF as well as other key stakeholders to meet with President Tinubu in Abuja to fashion out workable modality to end the killings.

“Sen. Akume added that achieving sustainable peace requires a united effort. He therefore assured Mr. President of his unwavering commitment to adhere to the tenets of his directive to work hand-in-hand with all stakeholders—local communities, civil society, security agencies, and traditional rulers, to develop and implement comprehensive strategies that address root causes, promote reconciliation, and foster long-term peace and stability in the state”, the statement added.

