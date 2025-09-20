Tinubu, dignitaries to attend installation of Ladoja as Olubadan

President Bola Tinubu, traditional rulers, captains of industry and Ibadan indigenes worldwide are among prominent guests expected to grace the coronation of Senator Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The News Agency of Nigeria is reporting that the weeklong activities are expected to climax at Mapo ground on Friday, September 26.

Ademola Ojo, the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, disclosed this on Saturday at a news conference held at the Olubadan Palace in Ibadan.

He said that the week-long celebration would kick off on Monday, September 22 with interfaith prayers, cultural displays, and a coronation lecture by Prof. Toyin Falola.

Ojo said that over 2,000 security operatives from the Police, DSS, Amotekun and NSCDC have been mobilised to maintain order and ensure a peaceful celebration.

Chief Bayo Oyero, Chairman of the Coronation Committee, described the event as a testament to Ibadan’s unique, democratic chieftaincy succession process, which has preserved peace and stability for generations.

He commended Governor Seyi Makinde for his support, confirming that preparations were in top gear as live television coverage and global streaming already planned would make the event accessible to audiences worldwide.

Also Read

Oyero said the celebration would also include cultural fiesta, praise worship for Ladoja’s 81st birthday and thanksgiving service, reinforcing Ibadan’s inclusive heritage and interfaith unity.

He said that the Olubadan tool embodies unity, cultural pride and resilience of its people, promising the coronation would reflect these enduring values.

NAN reports that Ladoja’s journey to the throne spans decades of public service and private enterprise, with experience as an engineer, businessman, senator and governor, shaping his readiness to lead Ibadanland.

The organisers have called on Ibadan sons and daughters, Nigerians and international friends to witness the historic moment for the city, Yorubaland, and Africa.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']