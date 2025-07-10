Tinubu didn’t make Buhari president in 2015 — Ex-SGF

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has said that President Bola Tinubu did not single handedly make Muhammadu Buhari the president in 2015.

Though Mustapha, who served as the SGF during Buhari’s administration, did not name Tinubu specifically, he said his former boss already had political value.

Speaking on Wednesday at the unveiling of the book: “According to the President: Lessons from a Presidential Spokesperson’s Experience,” written by Garba Shehu, the former SGF said he did not want to stir any controversy over the matter.

He said Buhari already had over 12 million existing votes and that the merger of the legacy parties that culminated in the formation of the All Progressives Congress only brought in three million votes.

Delivering a lecture titled: “President Buhari’s Contribution to National Development,” at the book launch, the former SGF recalled how in early 2013 as the leader of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, Buhari had formally requested and supported the creation of a CPC merger committee.

He said this was part of a broader coalition-building process which brought together the Action Congress of Nigeria, All Nigeria Peoples Party, a faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, and elements of the then new Peoples Democratic Party.

Mustapha said: “We also had our own transition Merger Committee, the ANPP, and a fraction of others.

“And elements of the ruling party, through the breakaway New PDP group, his endorsement and participation, along with other party leaders such as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, who was the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the ANPP lent credence, credibility, and direction to the merger, helping to unify disparate party factions under the banner of the All Progressives Congress APC.

“That coalition-building paved the way for the first democratic defeat of an incumbent ruling party in Nigeria’s history.

“President Buhari’s integrity, national stature and disciplined messaging were central to that breakthrough.

“Not only that, for us in the ACN, I do not intend to stir any controversy, but I will make bold to state this—that the merger in 2013 was midwife to present a Buhari or create a Buhari Presidency because we looked at the statistics of the votes that were coming to the table.

“In the 2003 election, it was the Obasanjo/Buhari presidential contest where Buhari recorded 2.7 million votes.

“In the next election, he got 12.7 million votes. In 2007, it came to 6.6 million, it went back to 12.2 million in 2011.

“When we were conceptualising the merger, what would give us a head start and obviously, it was at the back of our consciousness that the merger with the CPC, though it had only one state, the ACN had six states, ANPP three states, and when you sum up the total votes that gave us the presidency in 2015, the aggregate of the total votes was 15.4 million.

“So, basically, what we brought to the table after the merger outside the Buhari 12.5 million votes was three million.”

The Eagle Online recalls that before the election that brought him into power in 2023, President Tinubu had said that it took his intervention for Buhari to become president.

He said after having failed thrice to become president, Buhari had given up until he encouraged him to seek the office again.

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd), who was the chairman of the book launch, said: “During his eight-year presidency, Buhari tried his best to contend with the overwhelming problems, one of such is the security situation in Nigeria.

“The Officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the other security agencies must be commended for their efforts and sacrifices.

“Just this past Sunday, I was at Kaduna for the 162nd Army Day Celebration where the Chief of Army Staff, on behalf of the Armed Forces, reaffirmed their commitment to fight and defend the sovereignty of our nation.

“As Nigerians, we must wholeheartedly support the Armed Forces as they risk their lives to keep us alive.

“We must not allow insurgency or insecurity to threaten the corporate existence of our nation.

“I know General Buhari to be a staunch believer of the Nigerian project.

“I know him as a person not inclined to worldly or materialistic overtures.

“No matter the misconceptions about General Buhari, you cannot take away the fact that he has the firm interest of Nigeria at heart.

“I also know that he will do everything to keep his integrity intact.

“If the truth must be told, General Buhari is a man of austere lifestyle.

“I was therefore not surprised when the author (at page 114) of the book narrated an incident that rightly depicted the General Buhari that I know.

“According to Garba Shehu, shortly after being sworn in as President and Commander-in- Chief, General Buhari was informed of the need to increase the budget for catering services in the Villa.

“He then asked what the existing budget was.

“When they told him it was N10 million for the State House, including the Vice President, guest houses and banquets in honour of visiting leaders, he screamed and asked that even the N10 million be drastically reduced.”

The SGF, Senator George Akume, who represented President Tinubu, said: “Former President Muhammadu Buhari is a man whose leadership stood on the pillars of integrity, accountability, prudence as well as patriotism.

“Under his stewardship, Nigeria witnessed a decisive push to confront insecurity, a serious commitment to infrastructure renewal, a renewed focus on self-reliance and a clear effort to sanitise the public sector.

“These themes resonate strongly in this book and must be appreciated in their full historic dimensions.

“From the restoration of fiscal discipline to the diversification of the economy, from the development of critical national infrastructure to the transformation of our rail and road networks, and from the expansion of social investment programmes to the repositioning of the agricultural sector, President Buhari’s era reflected an earnest attempt to reposition Nigeria for future resilience.

“In foreign policy, he was deliberate and consistent. Nigeria’s voice remained steady and respected within the African Union and the international community.

“Our engagements with global partners were guided by a principled foreign policy doctrine that upheld national interest, regional stability and non-alignment.

“At this juncture, it is also worth commending President Buhari’s humility and restraint in the exercise of Presidential power – hallmarks of democratic maturity.

“In the face of provocation, he remained calm.

“In moments of uncertainty, he held steady.

“His was a Presidency of discipline and quiet strength.”

Speaking, Shehu noted that Buhari suffered “the perception challenge” and “the tyranny of high expectations”.

He said journalists possess enormous powers in the sense that they determine which stories to use or discard, urging them to utilise it responsibly.

