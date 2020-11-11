The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has mourned the death of the former civilian Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, describing him as a principled and committed progressive politician.

In a condolence message on Wednesday by his Media Office and signed by Tunde Rahman, Asiwaju Tinubu said the former Chairman of the People’s Redemption Party would be sorely missed by the entire country, particularly by the Talakawas, who he fought for all his life.

Tinubu said: “The passing on Wednesday of the first civilian governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, is saddening. His demise is a blow to the progressives and all those committed to the socio-political development of the country.

“Alhaji Musa was a statesman and a principled and committed progressive politician. He was very uncompromising. He stood unwaveringly by his convictions. Even at the height of the impeachment moves against him by the NPN-controlled Kaduna State House of Assembly in 1981, Alhaji Musa remained steadfast and refused to compromise his principles.

“A frontline leader of the People’s Redemption Party in the Second Republic, such was his commitment to the ideals of the party that he reorganized and restarted the same party to participate in the ongoing dispensation.

“He provided leadership for the political class. As the Chairman, Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP), Alhaji Musa led the parties to demand positive change in the political space. Although he lived to an advanced age of 84, he would be sorely missed by the political class, indeed by the entire country for his consistent struggle and commitment to social and economic change. In particular, the Talakawas who he struggled for all his life would miss him.

“I commiserate with his immediate and extended family. I mourn with the people and government of Kaduna State for the loss of their illustrious son and eminent politician. I mourn with the country for we have all lost a fine progressive. May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, reward his good deeds on earth and grant him Aljanna Fridaus. Amin.”