Tinubu departs Nigeria for France

The presidential flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has left Nigeria for Paris, France on an important meeting.

Tinubu’s media spokesperson, Tunde Rahman in a statement, said he left after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Recall that Tinubu emerged the presidential candidate of APC on June 8, defeating 13 other aspirants, including Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, to clinch the APC ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

According to Rahman, the APC presidential candidate is expected back in the country shortly.

“Earlier before his departure, Tinubu attended the public presentation of a book titled ‘Mr. Speaker’ and launch of legislative mentoring initiative in commemoration of the 60th birthday of Speaker of House Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

“After the election, he immediately embarked on a series of thank you and reconciliation visits to those who contested against him at the party’s primaries including the seven aspirants who stepped down for him.”