Tinubu departs Lagos for South Africa

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday departed Lagos at 11.06am for Pretoria, South Africa.
President Tinubu is to attend the inauguration of re-elected South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, on Tuesday.
He will return to Nigeria after the ceremony.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other dignitaries saw Tinubu off at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State.
The president was transported in a Dassault Falcon 8X aircraft with registration number 9H-GRC.
Tinubu had arrived Lagos on Friday for the Eid-el Kabir festivities.
Also Read:
- Delta: Man beaten to death over missing phone later found with accuser’s daughter
- Kogi places ban on traditional processions in Kotonkarfe, environs
- Ogun gives grant, land to young farm graduands
- NSCDC vows to hunt attackers of Lafia headquarters
- I’ll never be party to schemes that bring disrepute to Oba of Benin, Akpata debunks claims
He had called on Nigerians to make sacrifices that would make the nation great.