Tinubu departs Lagos for South Africa

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday departed Lagos at 11.06am for Pretoria, South Africa.

President Tinubu is to attend the inauguration of re-elected South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, on Tuesday.

He will return to Nigeria after the ceremony.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other dignitaries saw Tinubu off at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The president was transported in a Dassault Falcon 8X aircraft with registration number 9H-GRC.

Tinubu had arrived Lagos on Friday for the Eid-el Kabir festivities.

He had called on Nigerians to make sacrifices that would make the nation great.