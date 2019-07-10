The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has denied having started campaigning for the 2023 presidential race.

Tinubu in a denial statement distanced himself from the group known as: “Asiwaju Reloaded Ambassador of Nigeria.”

Tinubu said neither the group or the souvenir in the public domain are known to him.

He said in a statement on Tuesday: “We have seen pictures of face caps, T shirts, shirts and even leaflets with Bola Tinubu 2023 embossed on them purportedly by a faceless group which christened itself ‘Asiwaju Reloaded Ambassadors’ Nigeria’.

“Neither the group nor its souvenirs are known to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. We hereby, through this medium, categorically deny any knowledge of the group and dissociates Asiwaju Tinubu from the group’s unsolicited and unwarranted materials.”