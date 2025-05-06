Tinubu, defected Gov. Oborevwori meet in Aso Villa

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting behind closed doors with Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Governor Oborevwori arrived at the State House in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja for the meeting at about 3:45pm on Tuesday.

The meeting is the first official engagement the Delta State governor is having with the president since his high-profile defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress recently.

Until recently, the governor, who was a key figure in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, made headlines on April 23 when he led a dramatic political shift in the state.

He joined the ruling party alongside his predecessor, former PDP vice presidential candidate Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, and Deputy Governor Monday Onyeme.

Also defecting with the governor were members of his cabinet, local government chairmen, and influential grassroots figures—making him the first sitting Delta governor to exit the PDP since the return to democracy in 1999.

After the governor’s defection, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, has also crossed over to the APC along with 21 members of the House.

Today’s meeting is seen as a signal of the APC’s growing consolidation in the South-South region, where it has been making steady gains.

Sources within the APC suggest that additional defections are on the horizon, with Governors Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Peter Mbah of Enugu, Abba Yusuf of Kano, and the embattled Rivers Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, reportedly being courted by the ruling party.

The wave of defections is deepening internal crises within the PDP, Labour Party, and the New Nigeria People’s Party as all three opposition parties struggle to maintain cohesion amid growing pressure from the APC’s expanding political influence.

