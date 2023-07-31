Tinubu decorates new Service Chiefs

828 828

President Bola Tinubu has decorated the new Service Chiefs with their new ranks.

Chief of Defense Staff, Major General Christopher Musa and others. The decoration ceremony was held at the President’s office.

The event held six weeks after their appointment – on June 19, 2023.

Those decorated were: Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Hassan Abubakar.