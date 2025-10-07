Tinubu declines assent to two bills, offers reasons

President Bola Tinubu has declined to assent to two bills recently passed by the National Assembly, citing fundamental defects and inconsistencies with existing financial and constitutional provisions.

The development was formally conveyed to lawmakers on Tuesday when Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the President’s letters during plenary.

President Tinubu explained that he could not sign the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (Establishment) Bill, 2025, and the National Assembly Library Fund Bill into law due to problematic clauses and fiscal implications.

For the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology Bill, the President said several provisions conflicted with extant laws and posed risks of financial mismanagement.

“Under Section 58(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I hereby convey to the Senate my decision to decline assent to the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (Establishment) Bill, 2025,” the President stated.

Also Read:

He noted that Section 18(4a) of the proposed law sought to expand the institute’s funding to include one percent of all import and export levies from Nigeria — a provision inserted without approval from the Federal Executive Council.

Tinubu warned that such duplication of funding sources would create “an unnecessary financial burden” on the system.

The President also faulted Section 21(2), which authorizes the institute to borrow funds or obtain overdrafts without presidential consent for amounts below N50 million.

He said this could encourage abuse through repeated borrowing to bypass executive approval.

“In existing Acts, borrowing can only be done with presidential consent. The removal of this requirement has not been explained or justified,” he said, describing the clause as one that “could lead to serious financial abuse.”

Tinubu further observed contradictions in Sections 23 and 24(5) concerning the management and investment of the institute’s funds, noting that while the bill specifies federal funding, it also allows investment of surplus funds — inconsistent with public finance principles.

He added that Section 18(2) of the bill further muddles the institute’s financial operations by allowing investment of funds contrary to its stated purpose of promoting the institute’s objectives.

“For these reasons, I cannot sign the bill into law and hereby return it to the National Assembly for reconsideration,” Tinubu stated, closing with formal regards to the Senate President and members.

In a separate correspondence, the President also declined assent to the National Assembly Library Fund Bill, explaining that its funding provisions would set unsustainable fiscal precedents.

Responding, Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended the President for his detailed observations, assuring that relevant committees of the National Assembly would review the bills and address the identified concerns.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has signed into law two other bills — the Nigeria Police Force Training Institute (Establishment) Bill and the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Establishment) Bill.