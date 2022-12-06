Tinubu dances ‘Buga’ over dinner after Chatham House address + Video

Featured

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been spotted in a video dancing to the popular track of Nigerian musician, Kizz Daniel: “Buga. ”

This was on Monday night at a dinner after Tinubu’s appearance at the Chatham House in London, United Kingdom.

Among those spotted in the video with the former two-term Lagos State Governor were a former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; and Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai.



