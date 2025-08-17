Tinubu congratulates winners of by-elections in 12 states, hails INEC

‎President Bola Tinubu has congratulated all the winners of Saturday’s by-elections in 16 constituencies across 12 states.

‎

‎This is contained in a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga on Sunday in Abuja.

‎

‎The President also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for the hitch-free elections, mostly devoid of violence.

‎

‎Following the results declared by INEC, the All Progressives Congress won in 12 constituencies, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) won in two, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in one, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) won in one.

‎

‎Tinubu congratulated the new APC national Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, for the emphatic first victory recorded under his leadership.

‎

‎He also lauded the APC governors and other leaders on the success of the by-elections.

Also Read:



‎”Chairman Yilwatda has shown leadership capacity and demonstrated what is achievable when popular candidates are fielded and with unity of purpose among party leaders,” the President remarks.

‎

‎”To all APC faithful and the electorate, thank you for the confidence reposed in our party. Be assured that our Renewed Hope slogan is not a mere slogan. Our destination is a better, more secure and prosperous Nigeria. We shall take you there, by the Grace of God,” he said.

‎

‎Tinubu commended all the political parties and candidates who participated in the election and enjoined them to continue to be guided by the spirit of sportsmanship and fair, which are enablers of enduring democracy.Also Read:

Post Views: 3