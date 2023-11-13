Tinubu congratulates Uzodinma, Diri, Ododo on election victory

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, and Governor-elect Usman Ododo of Kogi State, on their victory in the November 11 governorship elections.

The President commended the electorate in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa for their participation in the electoral process.

He affirmed the resilience of democratic institutions and the power of the people in shaping the nation’s political landscape.

President Tinubu said the outcome of the elections reflects the wishes of the people, emphasizing that democracy thrives when voters reward competence, transparency, and good governance.

While expressing gratitude to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for working assiduously to create a level playing field for all contestants and the nation’s security agencies for maintaining law and order during the highly-anticipated elections, the President affirms the need for a sustained commitment to all efforts aimed at further sanitizing the electoral system and enhancing the credibility of future elections.

With the election processes concluded, President Tinubu anticipates a renewed sense of hope for the people of Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa States, as well as consolidation on progress that will position the states as hubs of peace, commerce, entrepreneurship, and prosperity in Nigeria.

In the spirit of fostering a harmonious and inclusive political landscape in the aforementioned states, President Tinubu asks the victors to prioritize the common good of the people over partisan interests.

“May your tenure in office be defined by close collaboration with all of your counterparts across party lines in the attainment of pan-Nigerian developmental achievements that benefit everyone, and may you lead at all times with compassion and a deepened commitment to our nation’s unity,” President Tinubu concluded.