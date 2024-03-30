Tinubu congratulates Tunde Olusunle on birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated accomplished journalist, Tunde Olusunle, on his birthday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, released the President’s goodwill message.

Olusunle joined the Daily Times conglomerate in Lagos in 1990 and rose to the membership of the Editorial Board of the media organisation.

He had stints in the Kogi State Public Service between 1992 and 1997 and was, at various times, Information, Public Affairs and Media Director to three chief executives of the state.

Also Read

The veteran journalist has published three successful poetry volumes: Fingermarks (1996), Rhythm Of The Mortar (2001) and A Medley Of Echoes (2022), as well as many essays.

He holds a doctorate degree in Media Arts and is a fellow of the Association of Nigerian Authors.

Ngelale said in the statement: “The President wishes Mr. Olusunle many more prosperous years in his endeavours.”