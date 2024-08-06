Tinubu congratulates Senator Daisy Danjuma on birthday

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday congratulated Senator Daisy Danjuma on her 72nd birthday.

In a statement by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the President described Danjuma as an accomplished lawyer, entrepreneur, and politician.

Danjuma represented Edo South Senatorial District in the Senate from 2003 to 2007.

“President Tinubu commends the former Senator for her philanthropic endeavours, providing succour to the needy and the helpless.

“The President wishes Mrs. Danjuma and her family good health, joy, and happiness,” said Ngelale.

