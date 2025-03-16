Tinubu congratulates Osakwe on UK cybersecurity award

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Dr Fene Osakwe on winning the Cyber Personality of the Year award at the 2025 Cyber Security Awards in the UK.

Osakwe is the chairman of the Lagos State Cybersecurity Advisory Board and the first African to win in the Cyber Security Awards category, Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, said in a statement on Sunday.

He was recognised for his exceptional leadership, advocacy and expertise in cybersecurity and data privacy, clinching the prize ahead of other finalists from the United States, the UAE, Qatar, the Netherlands and the UK.

“President Tinubu celebrates Dr Osakwe’s achievements, underscoring his immense contributions to cybersecurity and his efforts to evolve new horizons in the field.

“The President describes the 2025 Cyber Personality of the Year as an exceptional Nigerian and a worthy representation of Nigeria’s talented, innovative, and pace-setting youth.

“While extolling the youth as Nigeria’s greatest asset, President Tinubu states that Dr Osakwe’s nomination and subsequent win foreground the global impact of young African professionals in cybersecurity,” said the statement.

The President wished Osakwe more success in his endeavours.

