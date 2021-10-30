Tinubu congratulates Oba of Lagos at 78

Former Lagos governor and All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Osuolale Akiolu, on his 78th birthday.

He praised the royal father for his sterling leadership qualities and remarkable wisdom. Oba Akiolu turned 78 on Friday, October 29.

In a statement by his Media Office signed by Tunde Rahman, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “I heartily congratulate Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Osuolale Aremu Akiolu, as he turns 78. A statesman and highly respected royal father, Oba Akiolu has made important contributions to the development of Nigeria and Lagos.

“He distinguished himself in the police, serving in various capacities for 32 years and retiring as Assistant Inspector-General in 1999.

“Since his ascension to the throne in 2003 as the 21st Oba of Lagos, Oba Akiolu has provided exceptional leadership within the traditional and political ecosystems.

“This has been evident in the growth and development of Lagos, no wonder he is widely called ‘Olowo-Eko’.

“Oba Akiolu’s support and wise counsel to me particularly during my time as Lagos governor and indeed at all times are also noteworthy. He has extended the same support to other governors who have come after me.

“As he turns 78, my prayer is that he grows in strength and wisdom. May Almighty Allah grant him many more years on the throne in good health. May his reign remain successful, peaceful and prosperous.”