Tinubu congratulates Nigerian Lawyer Tolu Obamuroh on global feat

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Tolu Obamuroh, a distinguished Nigerian legal practitioner, on his elevation to the Partnership of White & Case LLP, one of the world’s foremost international law firms, headquartered in New York.

The announcement marks a significant global recognition of Nigerian talent, as Obamuroh will serve as a Partner in the firm’s International Arbitration Practice in Paris, effective January 1, 2026.

He is noted as one of only three new partners globally in this specialised practice area and the sole Nigerian-qualified lawyer in this year’s global partner class.

Tinubu, in a statement issued on Friday and signed by his Spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, commended the achievement, noting its broader significance for the nation.

“President Tinubu commends this outstanding achievement as a reflection of Nigerian competence, resilience, and global excellence, noting that Tolu’s success represents the best of the country’s new generation of professionals who continue to distinguish themselves worldwide,” the statement read.

The President further affirmed that Obamuroh’s rise to partnership at such a globally respected firm “stands as a powerful symbol of the Renewed Hope vision — a Nigeria whose citizens lead and excel across disciplines, defined by merit, integrity, and global impact.”

Obamuroh’s career has been characterised by professional excellence, where he has successfully represented sovereigns and major corporations in high-value, cross-border disputes, particularly within the energy and infrastructure sectors.

He also serves as a trusted adviser to the Federal Government in several international matters, working under the supervision of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Tinubu concluded by joining Obamuroh’s family, friends, colleagues, and the wider legal community in celebrating this milestone and encouraged other “young Nigerians to draw inspiration from his journey of dedication, discipline, and service.”