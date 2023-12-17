Tinubu congratulates Nigerian elected Cambridge varsity college President

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigerian-born Professor of Pharmaceutical Nanoscience and top-flight researcher, Ijeoma Uchegbu, on her election as President of Wolfson College, one of the 31 colleges of the University of Cambridge.

This is contained in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Ngalele, Uchegbu, renowned for her innovative work in nanoparticle drug delivery, is currently a Professor of Pharmaceutical Nanoscience at University College London (UCL).

Ngelale said that President Tinubu celebrated the outstanding accomplishments of Uchegbu and commended her for being an excellent ambassador of Nigeria.

He said the President described Uchegbu as an epitome of the ingenuity, brilliance, and hard work that are consistently synonymous with the great Nigerian people both at home and abroad.

He said Tinubu also praised her relentless efforts towards advancing the frontiers of pharmaceutical science.

”While wishing the Nigerian-born Professor more success as she takes on this important role, President Tinubu assures Nigerians in the Diaspora that his administration remains committed to building a robust interface mechanism that harnesses ideas, promotes investment opportunities, and strengthens bonds, in line with his ‘4D Foreign Policy’,” Ngelale said.