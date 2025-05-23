Tinubu congratulates new Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup (Ajimoko III), following his coronation in Ilesa as the new Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijeshaland on Friday.

The congratulatory message was conveyed in a press statement released by the State House and signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy).

In the statement, Tinubu highlighted Oba Haastrup’s illustrious journey through public service, business, and now traditional leadership.

He described the new monarch as “a prominent businessman” and “a former politician and deputy governor of the state” whose life has been defined by a series of impactful transitions.

“Oba Haastrup’s trajectory, marked by a successful transition from politics to business and now to culture and tradition, is a testament to his leadership abilities, character, and commitment to our traditional institutions,” the statement read.

Tinubu expressed confidence in the monarch’s capacity to lead and unify, noting that his ascent to the throne is both a return to heritage and a forward march for Ijeshaland.

“Oba Haastrup’s pedigree has rekindled his confidence that he will record an even greater success now that he is on the throne of his forebears,” the statement added.

The President urged the monarch to be a beacon of tradition and a unifier among his people, stressing the importance of cultural leadership in nation-building.

“President Tinubu urged Oba Haastrup to continue upholding the values of our tradition and promoting unity and harmony in Ijeshaland, Osun State, and Nigeria,” it further read.

“The President wished the new traditional ruler divine guidance and wisdom on the throne, praying that the legacy of his forebears continues to shine through his reign.” the statement concluded.

