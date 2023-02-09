Tinubu congratulates new NLC President

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sent his goodwill and congratulatory message to Comrade Joe Ajaero on his election as the new president of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

Until his elevation, Ajaero was the Deputy President of the NLC and General Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees. He was unanimously elected unopposed as the NLC President at the just-concluded 13th National Delegates’ Conference of the Labour movement.

The APC Presidential flagbearer extended his best wishes to the new Labour leader, while urging him to use his new position to mobilise the entire Labour movement for national unity, enhanced national productivity and socio-economic justice for all Nigerians.

Tinubu also praised the immediate-past NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba for his years of service and for leading Nigerian workers conscientiously.

“I congratulate the new NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, for his election, particularly for having the confidence of his colleagues who unanimously elected him unopposed.

“Being elected by your colleagues is a measure of confidence and trust in your demonstrable ability to lead the NLC to new era of progress, cooperation and value creation for Nigerian workers and the entire people of our blessed country.

“I charge the new Labour leader to use his position to mobilise the entire workforce for better national productivity and increased economic output that will quicken our quest for shared prosperity while fighting for social and economic justice and upholding the rights of workers.

“I also celebrate your immediate predecessor, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, for his years of service and leadership. I trust that both of you will continue to work together to strengthen the Labour movement to continue to promote the interest of workers and bring progress and development to our country.”