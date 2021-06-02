All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the newly-elected executive committee of the Nigeria Guild of Editors, charging them not only to work for their union and members, but also for the country.

At their biennial convention held at Tahir Guest Palace Hotel, Kano, the editors re-elected Mallam Mustapha Isah as president.

In the new executives are Mallam Ali M. Ali, Deputy President (North); Editor of Thisday, Bolaji Adebiyi, Vice President (West); Samuel Egbala, Vice President (East), and HabibiNuhu, Vice President (North) among others.

Asiwaju Tinubu said the executive committee has a tremendous responsibility as the pacesetters for editors and, by extension, guardians of both journalistic freedom and quality to ensure the editors perform their work according to the best standards of the profession.

Editors and the press in general are essential to the wellbeing of a democratic and open society, and thus must do well for democracy to be sustained and grow.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos by his Media Office, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “I earnestly congratulate the newly-elected Executive Committee of the Nigeria Guild of Editors at their recent convention in Kano.

“I particularly commend the President of the Guild, Mallam Mustapha Isah, who was reelected as president at the convention. His re-election is a testament to and affirmation of the trust and confidence reposed in his leadership by his colleagues.

“I charge Mallam Isah and his executive committee to do more for the union and the country in this new tenure.

“As the pacesetting body for all editors, and, by extension, as guardians of journalistic freedom and quality, this executive committee must ensure that editors and journalists live and work by the creed of their profession.

“The committee must ensure journalists perform with utmost maturity and responsibility for which they are aptly called the Fourth Estate of the Realm.

“It’s only by so doing will they publish true and objective news and issue meaningful commentary while beating back the menaces of fake news, hate speech and biased reporting.

“Let us do more to improve the critical organisations and institutions of our country, particularly at this time.

“Once again, I congratulate the new officers of the NGE. I wish them a most successful tenure.”