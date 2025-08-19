Tinubu congratulates NDDC Managing Director Samuel Ogbuku on  50th birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Dr Samuel Ogbuku, the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, on his 50th birthday, August 19, 2025.

Dr Ogbuku is a former executive member of the Ijaw Youth Council and a leader in the Niger Delta.

He had also served as Chief of Staff to former Bayelsa State Governor Timipre Sylva and Senior Special Assistant to former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege.

The President notes the NDDC’s efforts under Ogbuku in infrastructure development and interventions in health, agriculture, and environmental remediation.

The President prays for Dr. Ogbuku’s continued good health, wisdom, and many more years of impactful service to the nation. He extends his best wishes for a joyous and memorable celebration.

