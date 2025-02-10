Tinubu congratulates NCDC Director-General Olajide Idris at 70

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Dr Olajide Idris, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on his 70th birthday.

President Tinubu commends Dr Idris for his contributions to strengthening Nigeria’s public healthcare system and improving the country’s pandemic response efforts.

As a former commissioner for health in Lagos State, Dr. Idris was pivotal in shaping the state’s health policies and programmes.

The President recalls Dr Idris’ leadership as head of the Lagos State response team during the country’s Ebola virus outbreak, a role in which his professionalism and dedication saved many lives.

President Tinubu believes that under Idris’ stewardship, the NCDC will continue to play a pivotal role in protecting Nigerians from infectious diseases.

“As you mark this 70th year of life, I wish you continued good health, joy, and the fulfilment of your dreams. May your birthday and the years ahead be filled with love, peace, and the knowledge that your life’s work has made an enduring impact on the country,” the President states.

Also Read:

Idris is a member of several professional bodies, including the Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria, the Nigerian Medical Association, and the American Public Health Association, and also a board member of the University of Ibadan Research Foundation, Research Advisory Board, Nigerian Institute of Medical Research and Network for Health Equity and Development.

Post Views: 18