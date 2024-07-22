Tinubu congratulates NBA President-elect, Afam Josiah Osigwe

President Bola Tinubu has extended his congratulations to Mazi Afam Josiah Osigwe (SAN) on his election as the President of the Nigerian Bar Association.
The President also congratulated all newly elected officers of the NBA and members of the association on a successful conduct of the elections.
President Tinubu commended the outgoing NBA President, Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau (SAN), on his stewardship of Nigeria’s foremost legal association.
The President assured the new leadership of the NBA of his administration’s support in addressing challenges affecting the association and the legal profession in general.