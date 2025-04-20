Tinubu congratulates Minister of Women Affairs at 45

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, on her 45th birthday.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

In the statement in the early hours of Sunday, President Tinubu celebrated Sulaiman-Ibrahim on this milestone, describing her as a reform-minded and results-driven public servant whose leadership has brought renewed clarity and vigour to Nigeria’s national gender agenda.

The President acknowledged the Minister’s role in positioning Nigeria as a global voice on gender equity, championing the domestication of international commitments, and reforming institutional frameworks.

President Tinubu commended her for her commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda and her discipline and diligence.

The President wished the Minister good health and strength as she continues to advance the cause of justice, equity, and opportunity for all Nigerians.

