Tinubu congratulates longtime associate and activist, Prof Ropo Sekoni, at 80

President Bola Tinubu has poured encomiums on renowned Professor of Semiotics and African Literature and his long standing associate, Professor Ropo Sekoni, as he attains 80 years of age.

While acknowledging the important contributions of Professor Sekoni to the restoration of democracy in Nigeria and the global body of knowledge, the President wishes him many more years to witness the new Nigeria that is underway.

“Today, I celebrate and congratulate my friend, comrade and longtime associate, Professor Ropo Sekoni, on his 80th anniversary. Attaining 80 years of age is a wonderful gift from God. I join his family and our mutual friends on this important milestone. Together with other pro-democracy activists, Professor Sekoni and I fought stridently at home and abroad for the termination of military rule and rebirth of democracy in our land following the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election. Professor Sekoni was a leading light in that struggle. He is also a sounding board and an invaluable support system for us in government,” the President affirmed.

Also Read:

The President recognizes the glory of God in the life of the respected academician.

“We are grateful to God that He has made it possible for Professor Sekoni to attain this important age in good health and we pray to the Munificent God to grant him more years to witness the new Nigeria we are building together wherein peace, security and prosperity shall reign supreme.”