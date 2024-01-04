Tinubu congratulates Kano Governor on 61st birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State on his 61st birthday.

The president’s goodwill message was contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the statement, President Tinubu recognizes the steadfastness implicit in the political trajectory of Governor Yusuf, rising through the political rung from personal assistant, commissioner to governor.

The President wished the Governor success in the discharge of his duties.

Also Read:

The President also prayed that the Almighty grant the Governor many more years in good health and strength.