Tinubu congratulates Kano Governor on 61st birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State on his 61st birthday.
The president’s goodwill message was contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale on Thursday in Abuja.
According to the statement, President Tinubu recognizes the steadfastness implicit in the political trajectory of Governor Yusuf, rising through the political rung from personal assistant, commissioner to governor.
The President wished the Governor success in the discharge of his duties.
Also Read:
- AIG orders dismissal of two Inspectors for armed robbery, corruption
- NAHCON boss visits bereaved staff, inspects projects
- Awards: Africa Leaders Foundation donates N500m to Obasanjo’s Library, honours new winners
- Tinubu appoints six executive directors for NPA, NIMASA
- Customs seizes 37 bales, four rolls of Police camouflage uniforms in Kaduna
The President also prayed that the Almighty grant the Governor many more years in good health and strength.