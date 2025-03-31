Tinubu congratulates Jim Ovia on admission to Freedom of the City of London

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Jim Ovia, the founder and chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, on his admission to the prestigious Freedom of the City of London.

President Tinubu described the honour as a fitting recognition of Ovia’s exceptional contributions to business, innovation, and technology, as well as for his role in shaping Nigeria’s financial landscape and strengthening economic ties between Africa and the rest of the world.

The President’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga on Monday.

“This honour is a testament to your unwavering commitment to excellence, your pioneering role in the growth of the financial services sector in Nigeria, and your visionary leadership that continues to inspire generations.

“As an accomplished entrepreneur and advocate of innovation-driven development, your recognition in the City of London affirms the global relevance of Nigerian excellence and enterprise,” the President states.

President Tinubu commends Mr Ovia for being a distinguished ambassador of the nation’s private sector and wishes him continued success in his endeavours.

Admission to the Freedom of the City of London is an honour bestowed on individuals either for their service to the city or for their achievements.

