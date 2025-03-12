Tinubu congratulates Governor Caleb Mutfwang on 60th birthday

President Bola Tinubu has sent a congratulatory message to the Governor of Plateau State, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, on his 60th birthday today.

The president’s message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga and made available to the press on Wednesday.

The President, in the statement, joined family, friends, and well-wishers to pray for God’s continued guidance and wisdom for the governor.

President Tinubu described the lawyer and former chairman of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State as a shining example of service, humility, and a leader dedicated to his people’s welfare.

“Your contributions towards restoring Plateau to the State of Peace and Tourism are commendable. Your determination to foster national development and ensure peaceful coexistence in the state is a testament to your resilience and commitment to national unity,” the President said.

President Tinubu wished the governor of Plateau strength and good health as he continues his good work in the state.

