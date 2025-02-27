Tinubu congratulates Gov. Nwifuru on 50th birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru of Ebonyi State on his 50th birthday.

The message was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

In the statement on Wednesday, President Tinubu acknowledged Governor Nwifuru’s impressive journey in public service, highlighting his rise from serving as the Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly for eight years, beginning in 2015, to his election as governor in 2023.

The President commended the former National Vice-Chairman of the South East Conference of State Legislatures and Chief Whip for his dedication to the development of Ebonyi State and his unwavering commitment to public service.

He offered his warmest wishes for Governor Nwifuru’s continued well-being and happiness and many more years of impactful leadership and success.

